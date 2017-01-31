Canada terror attack: They just import their hate with them

Canada and Justin Trudeau has just found out what happens when you willy-nilly allow Islamic immigration.

You import their ingrained hatred with them.

Quebec has just suffered a Muslim on Muslim terror attack, with an illegal weapon to boot.

Six people have been killed and eight injured at a mosque in Québec City, police have said, in a shooting Canada’s prime minister denounced as a “terrorist attack”. The shooting was carried out by three people at the Québec City Islamic cultural center, witnesses said, and happened during evening prayers on Sunday. Police received the first calls just before 8pm. Two arrests have been made, a police spokesman said. Local newspaper Le Soleilsaid police accepted a third suspect could still be on the run. One of the suspects was carrying an AK-47 assault rifle and one was aged 27, Le Soleil reported. Trudeau spoke of his anger after hearing the news: “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. “While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

Yes, Justin, you may hold those values dear but Muslims do not.

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Radio Canada, a Canadian Broadcasting Company French-speaking outlet, that the two gunmen were masked. “It seemed to me that they had a Quebecois accent. They started to fire, and as they shot they yelled, ‘Allahu akbar!’ The bullets hit people that were praying. People who were praying lost their lives. A bullet passed right over my head,” the person said.

They always shout that don’t they?

This will be a recent immigrant and sectarian violence, imported by Canadian’s and their tolerance of other people who are incompatible with their society.

Where ever there are Muslim immigrants there are troubles, it is only a matter of time before it happens here.

– Guardian, Fox News