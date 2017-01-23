Castor Oil and Whale Oil…What’s the Connection?

Guest post

‘Fascism’ has as many different meanings as it has voicers; the noun was intentionally coined that way. The word was invented by Mr Mussolini to describe his fledgling political movement and means ‘bundles of resistance, gathered together in strength’. The intelligent Mr M refused to ever be pinned down as to what the core value, the essence, of fascism was; “The fascisti,” Il Duce announced, “are the gypsies of Italian politics; not being tied down to any fixed principles”. Despite its malleable principles Il Duce knew which two qualities would characterise his political movement; it would be Authoritarian and Totalitarian, words he used to describe it often, and proudly.

Indisputably Socialist in origin, ‘fascism’ has been hijacked by modern leftist ‘liberals’ to apply to any sort of alt-right or even slightly conservative views; opposition to mass immigration being but one example. This is a deliberate deceit, perhaps to disguise the left’s historical alignment with, along with admiration and enthusiasm for, its earliest practitioners. But that is not the point I wish to make. It is the method of fascism that is important.

The first, and foremost, expression of fascism is suppression of all opposing speech.

At first the ‘re-education’ of the political enemies of fascism was brutal, often fatal, but as Mr M sought to gain respectability for his movement, particularly among the Italian monarchy, he began to instill more discipline amongst his thugs, his ‘syndicates’; the beating of newspaper editors and other outspoken opponents of his new idea would need to stop, a new form of persuasion became necessary.

Mussolini was considered by many to be the most intelligent, well-read and artistic of the contemporary european leaders and, fittingly, he came up with a creative solution; it consisted of force-feeding his opponents medicinal castor-oil in massive quantities which resulted in the loosening of both the opponents bowels and his/her political principles; uncontrollably and simultaneously. Castor-oiling could go on for days, even weeks.

Mr M could never be accused of outright torture using this method, but it became infamous; some even joked about it, saying of Mussolini ‘that he had become the pharmacist to Europe’, but it certainly wasn’t funny. It was hugely humiliating, punishingly demoralising and loathsome beyond words to those who suffered it, some Italian anti-fascists fighting in the Spanish civil war attested they would rather lose their lives fighting in foreign fields than return home to face ‘castor-oiling’.

The twenty-first century’s version of castor-oiling is called ‘legal action’; a non-fatal medicine disgorged into the throats of political enemies. This medicine is being selectively applied to Cameron Slater and his blog; a medicine he is forced to take, but which can be stopped at any time by Mr Slater providing he swallows the antidote of swearing off his own principles, by changing his outlook, by repenting and recanting, by confessing his error and apologising to his tormentors.

This is an option Cameron has had to consider, and to which he has so far refused to capitulate; his refusal coming at the cost of considerable personal and financial reversal.

You may feel that Mr Slater deserves a jolly-good castor-oiling, that he should learn the error of his ways; just because you are reading this doesn’t mean you, or I, especially agree with him on any one point, anybody with an interest in politics will read a wide variety of blogs and have a wide variety of views on any given subject, but it does seem to me that Whale-Oil is unfairly slated for this treatment.

This site is no more opinionated or slanted than any other poli-blogs, less slanted than even some of the ‘mature’ MSM outlets, more honest than some media because the political partisanship is frankly displayed instead of covert, and it is considerably less potty-mouthed than many partisan outfits, but it does seem to be peculiarly polarising when mentioned in certain company.

So, why do you think Mr Slater is singled out, why the faux-opprobrium, why the castor-oiling?

Is it because that amongst the politically thin-skinned; the truth hurts?

– idbkiwi