Chicken Little

Little flags away Rongotai, New Plymouth to go list-only for 2017 election Labour leader Andrew Little is to run as a list-only candidate in this year’s election, opening the way for councillor Paul Eagle to win the party’s nomination for the Rongotai seat. His decision means the leaders of the two biggest parties – Little and Prime Minister Bill English – will not contest constituencies although the leaders of all the other parties in Parliament have signalled they will be standing in electorates. Little has previously been defeated in the New Plymouth seat twice by National backbencher Jonathan Young but it was long rumoured he may seek to stand in Deputy Leader Annette King’s Rongotai seat, where he lives, if she stood down – a decision she made late last year.

It would appear even Labour won’t waste a safe seat on their leader. How awkward.

He formally told his fellow MPs of his decision on Monday at a caucus retreat in the Wairarapa. “I’ve told them I will be a list-only candidate. I’m not seeking nomination or selection for any seat,” Little said. “Leading a general election campaign I need the flexibility I have had for the last two years of being able to be, in effect, anywhere anytime.” At the leadership level you were “MP for the whole of New Zealand” and that was the way he saw the job. Little believed he could have won Rongotai, with hard work. But he appeared much less confident in New Plymouth saying the challenge would have been to campaign while he was also running a nationwide campaign. He said his energy and focus had to be on the country-wide campaign. The roles of leader, deputy and finance required a focus on the needs of that office rather than being tied to a particular electorate, Little said..

This development means National can also try the Decapitation Strategy but that is predicated on national at least staying in the 40s and Labour getting less votes than last time.

It leaves voters with stark choices for PM. Both are scum list MPs answerable only to their parties.

– Vernon Small, Stuff