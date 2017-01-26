Is clickbait merchant Fairfax rooted?

Credit Suisse seems to think so:

A Credit Suisse analyst has forecast Australian publisher Fairfax Media will exit New Zealand if it fails to get approval to merge its New Zealand business with rival publishing firm NZME.

Fraser McLeish said in a research note that he expected Fairfax to leave New Zealand “one way or another”.

The Commerce Commission is expected to decide by March 15 whether it will let Fairfax NZ and NZME join forces in a deal that would see Fairfax Media end up with about a 41 per cent stake in the combined NZX-listed company.

McLeish said despite a draft decision from the competition watchdog which suggested the merger would be blocked, there was a still a chance it would be allowed.

But if the deal was blocked, Credit Suisse expected Fairfax would look at other options.

McLeish listed these as selling the business outright, selling-off publications on a piecemeal basis, or “shutting titles down if no buyers can be found”.

A Fairfax Media spokesman declined to comment on the forecast while playing down another suggestion, also mentioned in the research note, that Fairfax could outline plans to stop publishing weekday editions of its metropolitan newspapers in Australia.

Fairfax executives have discussed such a scenario, but the spokesman indicated it was not imminent.

“We have no plans to change from daily printing and we expect that to be the case for some years into the future,” he said.

Fairfax NZ publishes Stuff and newspapers including The Dominion Post, The Sunday-Star Times and The Press.

Credit Suisse forecast Fairfax NZ would post an operating profit of A$41.5 million (NZ$43.7m) this financial year and A$30.8m in its 2018 financial year.

Despite that, it believed the New Zealand business would at best be worth nothing if the merger was disallowed, and at worst represented an A$50m liability.