Comment of the day

Our new guest poster and commenter Lushington D Brady made this comment on his post yesterday that helps us to understand why Social justice bullies and Left-wingers choose to be outraged and offended so often.

As Theodore Dalrymple says, “Outrage is a substitute for religion: It convinces us that our existence has some kind of meaning or significance beyond itself … therefore we go looking for things to be outraged about as anteaters look for ants. Of all emotions, outrage is not only one of the most pleasurable but also one of the most reliable”.

-Lushington S Brady