Comment of the Day

From our General debate and idbkiwi:

All of yesterday, and overnight, NZ’s trained and skilled reporters were playing in a sandpit somewhere, deliriously making up fake news gleaned from alternative-facts sent through their twitter-feeds.

The Herald (I can’t believe I used to subscribe) says:

“US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travellers from Muslim-majority countries on Friday”, this is apparently “racism”.

Except: There is no ban, there is a temporary suspension, and the order affects all citizens of the countries, not just muslims, race has nothing to do with it, and it affects just seven particular nations, none of those being countries with the most populous muslim adherents: Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia or Saudi Arabia.

Frothing further, in another story, the Herald says;

“In addition to Iran, the other countries on Trump’s blacklist are Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia”.

Except: there is no ‘blacklist’ in the executive order, the only country mentioned is Syria. One name was not a list when I went to school. What the order does mention is ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ as defined in legislation from 2015, Trump was not president in 2015, that would be Mr Barack Hussein Obama’s gig. It’s Barry’s ‘blacklist’.

Then, sayeth the Herald:

“Chaos reigns as Trump’s immigration measures hit hard”

Except;

“An official with the Department of Homeland Security who briefed reporters by phone said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas”.

For context; The United States receives 126,808 inbound non-residents per day, but we are asked believe a mere 109 affected by the order is “chaos”?

While NZ’s ‘prize-winning’ journalists were congratulating each other on their incisive investigative reporting and inventive slurs, bringing us their super-duper twit-facts and slanders, one man actually read the order and wrote-up something worthwhile on his blog;

“Where is “Iraq” in the order. It’s not there. Only Syria is there. So where are the seven nations? Where is the “Muslim ban”? It turns out this was a form of fake news, or alternative facts. Trump didn’t select seven “Muslim-majority” countries. US President Barack Obama’s administration selected these seven Muslim-majority countries”.

Mainstream media has been purposely lying, either due to ignorance or because of unwillingness to read the document and ask questions and because they are too ready to accept “facts” without investigating”.