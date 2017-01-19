Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Daily Proverb

by Cameron Slater on January 19, 2017 at 6:00am

Proverbs 19

6 Many seek favors from a ruler;
everyone is the friend of a person who gives gifts!

 

