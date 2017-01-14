The Dalai Lama says that terrorists have no religion

I like the Dalai Lama I really do but is he in la la land? Is it naive to believe that ALL religions are at their core exactly the same? Is it ignorant to assume that ALL religions are essentially all about love, peace and mutual respect?

If what he says in the video below is true then I agree that terrorists have no religion because terrorism has nothing to do with love, peace or respect for others. The problem I have is that the vast majority of terrorists have only one religion in common. There has to be a reason why one religion out of all the others in modern times is a fertile breeding ground for hate, intolerance and terrorism.

The Dalai Lama is a sweetheart but he needs a cold hard injection of reality. He has a lot in common with leftists who view the world the way they want it to be, instead of the way it actually is.