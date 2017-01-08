Is the damage McCully has done repairable?

…for McCully this was a moment of truth. Two years ago he had addressed the Security Council when New Zealand first gained its non-permanent seat, and delivered a searing indictment of a body that focused on peacekeeping “at the cost of conflict resolution”. He promised his Pacific nation would take its chance to lead and focus on getting the derailed Middle East Peace Process back on track. When Netanyahu’s warning reached his ear there was just under a month left before he had to give up the seat at the table. It was now or never. The resolution passed 14-0 with the US abstaining, and its passing was significant to say the least. Not only was it the first UN-sanctioned critique of Israeli settlements in 40 years and the first resolution not vetoed by Washington, it seemed to pave the way for Palestinian officials to head to the International Criminal Court – something they’ve wanted to do for years. In the days that followed Israel made good on its promises, gutting financial aid to Senegal, cutting diplomatic ties with New Zealand and sending its ambassador packing, and recalling its own from Wellington. We were now in Israel’s bad books, but not for the first time.

Things have actually been on the rocks between us for more than ten years. It began in 2004 when two Israelis were caught attempting to produce a fake passport using the identity of a New Zealand man with cerebral palsy. Then-PM Helen Clark accused the men of being Mossad agents and Israel of attacking the country’s sovereignty and breaching international law. Diplomatic ties were cut, ambassadors were sent home. A year later things were paved over, but Israel refused to acknowledge the men were spies. Fast forward to 2011 and a newspaper investigation into the death of three Israeli citizens found one was potentially part of a team of spies trying to infiltrate computer systems and was carrying five passports. The government dismissed the report but said it had investigated the group. Diplomacy would be tested again just three years later when Netanyahu’s government refused to accept a newly-appointed ambassador because he would also be an envoy to the Palestinians. … Despite Netanyahu’s dramatic warnings the country’s military isn’t scrambling to ready its defences and no one is enlisting to fight in the Great Inter-Hemispheric War of the 21st Century. Diplomatic relations will resume sooner or later, although this episode will undoubtedly leave a sour taste. Trade between the two countries totals just over $100m a year, but that’s dwarfed by the $4.8bn yearly trade deals with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. In fact, New Zealand’s role in pushing the resolution will likely be seen favourably in the Gulf states, where the John Key government had practically sealed a decade-old free trade deal. What does remain to be seen is whether this could affect the relationship between Wellington and president-elect Donald Trump, who described the UN as a “sad club” that’s not a “friend to democracy” and promised to veto any future motion criticising Israel. While trade relations are good at the moment, Trump’s vocal opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and his antagonism of China, New Zealand’s biggest trading partner, could also create a schism.

McCully sucked up to Arab states at the expense of the only democracy in the Middle East. And to put a cherry on top, it went directly against the wishes of the new Trump administration. Kiss the TPP goodbye now – it ain’t never going to happen with New Zealand on board.

When New Zealand governments side with dictatorial Muslim states against a democratic Jewish state, you have to ask: do we have any values left, or is it all about the dollar now?

New Zealand voters will be looking for a new home. It’s clear neither Labour nor National place “our kind of people” ahead of others. In fact, they stab them in the back just to make a dollar.

– Mohamed Hassan, RNZ