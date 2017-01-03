Dear Bill, here’s another one

More readers are sharing their emails to the PM with us. This one was sent way back on Boxing Day:

Hi Bill English

I was prepared to vote for National at the 2017 elections for the first time after many years of supporting other parties.However as a Zionist and pro-Israel supporter I find the recent actions of your Foreign minister, Murray McCully at the UN Security Council so abhorrent and so against the moral rights of a free and democratic country that I cannot consider giving my vote to National.

For New Zealand to take a motion written by Palestinians, with inaccurate and one-sided wording and table it at the Security Council is so immoral. I don’t see why New Zealand decided to side with despotic states such as Venezuela and Malaysia against an embattled and friendly ally, the only country in the Middle East that has a growing Christian population.

You do realise that since the PA took control of Area A & B in the Judea and Samaria (only called West Bank since the 1960s) that the Christian population in Bethlehem and these territories has declined from 90% to 10%, similar fate to Palestinian Christians in Gaza too.

Your precious Murray McCully has also made it illegal now for Jews to pray and live in the Jewish areas of Old Jerusalem, in places that they were a majority population for the early part of the 20th Century until being ethnically cleansed from these areas by the Jordanian occupation in 1948.

Is McCully aware that many of these Palestinian Arabs were also recent arrivals to the Palestinian Mandate under British rule? What books,articles, historical background and experts have been consulted by McCully to come to the decision to back a Palestinian-written motion so hurriedly on the eve of Shabbat and the Jewish festival of Lights, Channukah, which celebrates Jewish rededication of the second temple, a place now denied to Jews as illegal occupation.

So New Zealand celebrates new trade deals with Arab and Iranian countries by their immoral meddling in the fate of the one democratic country in the Middle East. New Zealand which fought bravely 100 years ago at the Battle for Beersheva now sides against the only Jewish state so we can continue to sell lamb to Iran who promotes the destruction of Israel weekly.

You could have taken a brave moral stand but failed, you could have worked on a decent motion instead of grabbing a Palestinian authored one. So McCully has his legacy, an anti-semitic one at that. How many UN resolutions against Israel by now? Over 250 in last 10 years alone, against Palestinian incitement 0, against Syrians 8.

Suggest some summer reading:

Making David into Goliath: How the World Turned Against Israel by Joshua Muravchik

Many thanks for your time

Kerry