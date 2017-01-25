via email

Subject: Vote in UN

I am not Jewish, I’m a 67 year old who has voted National all my life. However after the vote in the UN no more. I number of my friends have also said the same. That New Zealand would side with the middle east dictators and terrorists rather than the only Democratic country left in the area is beyond me. James xxxxx

And the reply:

Subject: RE: Vote in UN Dear Mr xxxxx I am writing on behalf of the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Bill English, to acknowledge your email of 24 December 2016 concerning the UNSC resolution on Israel. Please be assured your comments have been noted. We are forwarding a copy of your correspondence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Murray McCully, for his consideration. Thank you for writing to the Prime Minister. Yours sincerely

Does Bill even care about his job?

Or does every little bit of correspondence get sent to Murray McCully now!