I hope you will be unceremoniously removing Murray McCully and retracting NZ stance in Israel. What on earth is going on when we support this UN rubbish. I would have thought losing the next election was not something you are that keen on.

From: Carl xxxxx Sent: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 7:55 a.m. Subject: Israel

I am writing on behalf of the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Bill English, to acknowledge your email of 28 December 2016 concerning the UNSC resolution on Israel. Please be assured your comments have been noted.

We are forwarding a copy of your correspondence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Murray McCully, for his consideration.

