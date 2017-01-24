Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Dear Carl

by Cameron Slater on January 24, 2017 at 8:30am

via email

From: Carl xxxxx
Sent: Wednesday, 28 December 2016 7:55 a.m.
To: [email protected]
Subject: Israel

I hope you will be unceremoniously removing Murray McCully and retracting NZ stance in Israel. What on earth is going on when we support this UN rubbish. I would have thought losing the next election was not something you are that keen on.

Not my National.

Kind Regards

Carl xxxxx

Dear Mr xxxxxx

I am writing on behalf of the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Bill English, to acknowledge your email of 28 December 2016 concerning the UNSC resolution on Israel. Please be assured your comments have been noted.

We are forwarding a copy of your correspondence to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Murray McCully, for his consideration.

Thank you for writing to the Prime Minister.
Yours sincerely
A Ireton
Correspondence Manager

Is Bill responsible for anything?

 

