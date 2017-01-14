via email

From: Gerry xxxxx <[email protected] >

Date: 13 January 2017 at 18:41

Subject: This year

To: [email protected]

Cc: [email protected] , [email protected] , Office of Nuk Korako MP <[email protected] >, [email protected] , [email protected]

Dear David

I have always voted National and until recently was proud about the party’s achievements and the way in which New Zealand had been seen to punch above its weight in international circles.

My company exports to Asia and one of the real cachets we have is the very fact that we are a New Zealand company and represent, cleanliness, good health, a beautiful environment and maybe above all, we are seen to be unaligned politically with any of the major nations. We are a country that says it as it is, maybe a bit blunt at times but always standing up for the rule of law and support of the democratic principle.

Over recent weeks we have seen the fiasco engineered by McCully regarding Israel—the only democracy in the Middle East—that has simply encouraged further discontent in Palestine and the Arab Nations. How can there ever be a true two state situation when one is avowedly determined to eradicate Israel and ensure the genocide of the Jewish Nation. If this was not the case, why then the celebrations of terrorism directed at Israel and even the payment of ‘pensions’ to families of terrorists carrying out the will of the Palestinians.

I am happy to disagree with things that any government does—it is my right to accept the good with the bad and make a choice about where I place my vote. In this instance I could maybe have accepted that McCully was misguided, obdurate, pandering to his Arab friends, maybe even setting up a gold and silver lined retirement. What I cannot and will not accept is the sheer arrogance of the National Party in failing to respond to its many constituents who have expressed concern. Like many I have written to the PM, the DPM, my local MP Nuk Korako, Judith Collins and others. I have made my views know and expressed my concern. Today I see an email from Chester Burrows saying that if we National voters don’t like what’s happening then ‘tough’—as we won’t find anyone else to vote for.

To me this was the final arrogance and National has lost my vote and I will willingly vote for ACT. Not that my vote will be conditional, but in the fervent hope that you and your party attracts enough votes to form an alliance with National and ensure ACT and National hold the Treasury benches and that by so doing, ACT can bring National back to its roots as a stable but progressive party that will steer this small country through the intricacies of international politics.

We may be a small country at the bottom of the world and we need to be part of the international scene as a sensible and coherent participant.

McCully and his self-serving manipulation of the facts, National’s disregard of the views of its voters and their total lack of response apart from a few arrogant platitudes, seem to have no idea of the damage they are doing to their electorate and the country.

I wish you well and hope to see ACT as a powerful force for change over the coming years.

Please ensure your staff ask for my donation and subscription.