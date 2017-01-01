Via the Tipline

From: Joe Burns

Sent: Saturday, 24 December 2016 2:37 p.m.

To: Office of David Seymour MP

Subject: McCully Dear David, At your first opportunity, please suggest to Minister McCully, that he should apply for political asylum in one of those theological dictatorships with whom he seems to be too happy to rub shoulders. As a New Zealander I feel ashamed at this governments attitude toward Muslim nations and dictatorships. Yours faithfully, S J Burns

Subject: RE: McCully

Date: Tue, 27 Dec 2016 01:49:45 +0000

From: Office of David Seymour MP

To: Joe Burns I agree, he may need asylum soon, More seriously I oppose his stance on this, you can argue about the settlements but it’s not clear why NZ should be taking the lead on it. D

Arguing about the settlements becomes harder once you first have a history lesson about who owned what for the last 3000 years or so. It becomes clear that “Palestinians” don’t figure into it at all, and that Israel are building on land that is actually theirs in the first place.

But that aside, McCully has gone rogue on New Zealand, his colleagues and – it appears – his new leader. Word around the traps is that McCully never saw the need to keep Bill English in the loop, and was taking phone calls from high-ranking overseas officials and even a Prime Minister personally.

The strap line that this move is “in line with long-established government policy” is clearly hollow. Because it’s not long established government policy to make it illegal for Israelis to live in their own country.

Whaleoil has formally contacted a number of MPs across the house to ask what they knew and when. And for God’s sake… why?

I’ll let you know what we get back.

So far, the silence from Dipton has been deafening.