Dear Geoff, Dear Els

McCully is still sending out the form letters

He also sent one to Els, who has not taken it lying down.

From: Els <[email protected] >

Date: 19 January 2017 at 10:25:45 AM NZDT

To: Sarah Boyce <[email protected] >

Subject: Re: correspondence from Hon Murray McCully Hello Sarah , Thanks for your response. The cookie cutter letter I assume is as a result of the deluge of mail from the disgruntled and betrayed former National voters otherwise I’m sure an MP as astute as M McCully would take the time to restore the devastation and destruction he has caused the party. For every solid National vote lost the battle to regain lost ground will be many times as hard ….. The letter is a total waste of time and is way too late . Heard of nipping it in the bud? Bring back John Key or at least someone with some smarts . Sincerely ,

Els xxxxx

It is clear it is our government that is out of step.

It is out of step with

The Trump presidency

Australia / Julie Bishop

The UK / Teresa May

National’s own core principles

National’s own policies before they were changed two years ago

National’s traditional voter base

The democratic government of Israel

Palestine (they have denounced the Kerry Plan because it was too Zionist)

It is in lock-step with

Malaysia

Venezuela

Obama presidency

John Kerry

But hey. It’s just a Whaleoil thing. Nobody else is talking about it. It’s so beltway, it has it’s own beltway. Don’t even know why I keep putting these letters up. Clearly they are written by single issue nutters that National can do without.

– via email