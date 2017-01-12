Dear Melissa

via email

Dear Melisa Lee,

I live in the Mt. Albert electorate, and gave you my electorate vote in the 2014 election.

I am writing to ascertain your position on the Resolution 2334 debacle, and the shameful action of

New Zealand in siding with terrorists against a democratic state. I’m also very disgusted with Mr McCully’s and Mr English’s comments of earlier this week. It seems that there is a total failure of moral fortitude in these two, and therefore by implication, in the National Party caucus.

One only has to look at who is supporting our stance to see clearly that we are on the wrong side of this issue.

I would like answers to the following points:

1. What is your position in the matter of New Zealand’s support of Resolution 2334?

2. Was the National caucus informed of the way New Zealand was going to vote, before the actual vote was taken?

3. Was the cabinet informed and if so, did it vote in favour of supporting the resolution?

4. When can we expect a definitive and official statement from the PM or Acting PM, rather than an on the hoof comment from the PM, and some pathetic attempted self-justification from McCully?

I am absolutely stunned and shocked at the stance of the government in this matter, and at the absence of any statement condemning the recent terrorist attack in Israel, using a truck as a weapon. This attack, I believe, is a direct response to the passing of this resolution.

I also wish to record my wish that Mr McCully be sacked from this position as Minister immediately. May I suggest that a diplomatic post in Yemen might be a suitable appointment for him in place of his current position.

My vote for National can no longer be taken for granted, and I look forward to your response to my email, as this will have considerable bearing on my future political course.

Yours sincerely,