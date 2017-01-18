Dear Paula

From: T and S

Sent: Sunday, 1 January 2017 4:31 p.m.

To: P Bennett (MIN)

Subject: UN Resolution 2334

Dear MS Bennett

Firstly, happy new year and congratulations on your rise to Deputy Prime Minister.

Do you, like the Prime Minister, have your head buried in the sand, showing contempt for National Party supporters, and hoping that the uproar over the sponsoring of the above resolution by NZ will just go away.

Well we are here to tell you that it won’t. We are long standing supporters of the National Party, but the only response and comment we have had on this matter, has been from David Seymour. It was reassuring that the ACT member for Epsom was still working for this country, even if the National Caucus were all “missing in action”.

Because of this action at the UN by Murray McCully, and the non response from Bill English, who thinks a barbecue in Dipton is more important than running the country, we will be voting for ACT at the next election.

Regards

Stephen Chester and Tony Booth

Ex National voters Auckland Central