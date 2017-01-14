Dear Peter

via email

It is of some concern that National Party M.P’s who are receiving emails on the above topic are not responding. Is there a valid reason for this or is there something more sinister or is it just third term arrogance i.e. voters don’t matter.

The only M.P. I am aware of who has had the courtesy to reply is Simon O’Connor and he was on his honeymoon! From the tenor of his comments he is not particularly happy and seems to have been unaware of what was going on re resolution 2334.

Is this the case with Cabinet and the Caucus? If so, this is a terrible state of affairs. That virtually nobody has had a reply on this issue and we have had no proper public explanation from either Bill English or Murray McCully begs the question:

Are National M.P’s being gagged on this issue and if so why?

Is there more skullduggery going on than we are being told?

There is something that feels rotten going on in the National Party, first with the Saudi sheep deal and now the this.

Where have the National Party principles gone? Do they not matter anymore? Is it just money at all costs so let’s side with the terrorists and to hell with it?

Resolution 2334 is a sick joke, nothing more, nothing less. The so called two state solution will never work while the sole aim of the Palestinians is to get rid of the Jews. All this resolution does is give them hope that what they want they will get. It’s shouts out as being anti-Israeli and Murray McCully, Bill English and the Parliamentary wing of the National Party should be ashamed of themselves, if in fact they were aware of what was going on.

It appears trading with undemocratic terrorist countries is the priority of the National Party and countries like Israel and the incoming Administration in the U.S. should have seen this coming and will just have to suck it up. This is shocking diplomacy.

In my view Bill English has shown no leadership as he has not publicly addressed this issue.

I would appreciate you sending out a directive to all National M.P’s to respond to their constituents correspondence on this matter and if they are not allowed to speak or don’t know what to say, please advise them.

