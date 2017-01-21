Whaleoil reader Stevie543 shares this correspondence

Here is my email to Bill English and the dimissive reply …

Dear Prime Minister

We emailed you recently concerning the outrageous sponsoring of the above resolution by NZ. We asked that you explain to the NZ people why it was that we were turning our backs on the only democracy in the Middle East.

Your silence has been deafening.

We also emailed David Seymour for his views and comments, and we’re pleased to receive a reply within 10 minutes. It is reassuring to know that at least one MP is still working for NZ.

We have therefore decided after 12 years of support for the National Party, that our vote in 2017 will be going to ACT.

National appears to be going too far to the left, and now being a lap dog for Obama in his last days of office. When the National Government are getting praise from left wing bloggers, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad, then you know something is wrong

AND THE REPLY