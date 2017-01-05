Déjà vu: NZ Journalist, criminal hack, wikileaks and Kim Dotcom

Here we go again. Is this the new normal for politics? I guess it is. This time round instead of hacking Whaleoil, Rawshark 2.0 has gone directly after the National Government. No doubt emboldened by the fact that Rawshark has never been brought to justice they have allegedly stolen 2 terabytes of information. The only difference this time round is that the journalist (who once again is linked to Kim Dotcom) is not writing a book with the stolen information but is allegedly running away to Russia to claim asylum while the stolen information apparently is destined for Wikileaks.

Is this a Martyn Bradbury drug induced fantasy? Is the journalist in question really that afraid or even a journalist? Suzie Dawson? Never heard of her. Our sources say she was a member of Occupy and a prolific tweeter during Dirty Politics. Even Martyn Bradbury calls her a blogger rather than a journalist. At one stage she took up a friendship with fraudster Ben Rachinger who December last year pleaded guilty to obtaining by deception and who is now awaiting sentencing. Ben Rachinger you may remember is the young man who approached Whaleoil offering to help us catch Rawshark after we were hacked.We were so taken in by him that we asked him to assist the New Zealand Police with their enquiries.

The last time in New Zealand a so-called journalist worked hand in glove with both Rawshark and Kim Dotcom he got public acclaim and made money. Not only that, he sued the New Zealand Police for trying to do their job and won! New Zealand is hardly a hostile or unsafe place for journalists trying to make a buck from working with criminals. I have to ask what drugs Susie is taking? Perhaps Nicky Hager should take her aside for a quiet word?

…NZ blogger, Suzie Dawson, is seeking political asylum in Russia. I’ve known Suzie for about 3 or 4 years. She has attracted intense scrutiny and harassment from the NZ SIS and GCSB because of her proximity to senior members of Anonymous and Occupy. The harassment of her has been pretty extreme and exhausting and I suspect it has taken a toll on her and her young family. What must have been the straw that broke the camels back to seek asylum in Russia has been the allegation of a recent theft of 2 terabytes of information from the National Government. My understanding is that the Government Intelligence Agencies very much want those two terabytes of information back and are going to pretty extreme levels to keep a mainstream media blackout over it missing at all. My guess is that those intelligence agencies won’t get it back and that it’s going to explode on wikileaks… -Martyn Bradbury TDB

When I looked up Suzie on twitter I was not surprised to find that one of her followers is Laila Harre. The Déjà vu and the cast of characters second time around is spooky don’t you think?

In November Susie put a Press release on Scoop that wandered into what can only be described as tin foil hat territory.One aspect of her story may have some validity though as some Fairfax journalists in their predictions for the political year have stated that there will be a political bombshell that will install Andrew Little as Prime Minister. If it is anything like Kim Dotcom’s ” Moment of Truth” or Nicky Hager’s “Dirty Politics” I don’t think Bill English will lose too much sleep over it. His credibility is more likely to be affected by his current silence on UN Resolution 2334.