Why didn’t Murray McCully run UNSC 2334 through Cabinet?

I know that New Zealand’s pushing of UNSC resolution 2334 wasn’t run through Cabinet.

I’ve spoken to plenty of cabinet ministers since then to know it wasn’t put to Cabinet.

But it should have been, and here is why.

The Cabinet Manual clearly states:

Items for consideration by Cabinet 5.11 As a general rule, Ministers should put before their colleagues the sorts of issues on which they themselves would wish to be consulted. Ministers should keep their colleagues informed about matters of public interest, importance, or controversy. Where there is uncertainty about the level and type of consideration needed, Ministers should seek advice from the Prime Minister or the Secretary of the Cabinet. Similarly, departments should seek advice from the office of the portfolio Minister, or from the Cabinet Office. 5.12 The following matters must be submitted to Cabinet (through the appropriate committee): significant policy issues; controversial matters; proposals that affect the government’s financial position, or important financial commitments; proposals that affect New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements (see paragraph 5.72); matters concerning the machinery of government; discussion and public consultation documents (before release); reports of a substantive nature relating to government policy or government agencies; proposals involving new legislation or regulations (see chapter 7 and the CabGuide); government responses to select committee recommendations and Law Commission reports (see paragraphs 7.108 – 7.111, and the CabGuide); matters concerning the portfolio interests of a number of Ministers (particularly where agreement cannot be reached); significant statutory decisions (see paragraphs 5.31 – 5.35); all but the most minor public appointments (see the CabGuide); international treaties and agreements (see paragraphs 5.73 – 5.74); any proposals to amend the provisions of the Cabinet Manual.

While not strictly a treaty UNSC2334 is certainly controversial, as witnessed by world-wide events since stabbing Israel in the back with this resolution.

Considering the wording of the resolution it was also a significant departure from the so-called “long-standing policy” of New Zealand in regard to the two state solution.

Bill English really does have some questions to answer since it would appear from the cabinet manual that Murray McCully has abrogated his responsibilities to both Cabinet and to the Prime Minister.

Why wasn’t Cabinet consulted over UNSC2334?

NZ co-sponsored the resolution (after being previously withdrawn by Egypt) along with Senegal, Malaysia and Venezuela. Given that the latter two of those nations have no diplomatic relations with Israel, and are deeply hostile towards it, I believe this undermines our much-lauded standing as an ‘honest broker’ in the Middle East peace process.

Based on this evidence, the Cabinet Manual and what appears to be a total bypassing of normal processes by Murray McCully, surely Bill English must sack him forthwith.

An OIA request should clear up whether or not Bill English was informed by Murray McCully of his plans, or indeed whether or not he sought advice from Bill English.

If he did neither then we need to know from the Prime Minister why he didn’t and what he is going to do about it.