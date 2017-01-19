Some dildo is complaining about sex toys in the dump

A “strange” number of sex toys and used syringes with blood in them are among the “thoughtless” items being dumped in recycling bins in Southland. In the lead up to Christmas, Southland disAbility Enterprises processed a variety of sex toys and medical waste, including catheters with their needles still attached. And although it wasn’t unusual to find the items incorrectly recycled, finding more than 30 sex toy in one monts was strange, said general manager Hamish McMurdo.

But it wasn’t just unwanted sex toys and medical waste causing problems on the sorting line, with McMurdo saying that people made recycling mistakes “through thoughtlessness”. “It all comes down to whether people care. We are still finding used nappies in the recycling, I mean common sense tells you that a used nappy can not be recycled.” The recycling mistakes were also making a hole in WasteNet’s wallet, with more than $180,000 spent on correctly sorting the items in 2016. WasteNet Southland senior waste officer Donna Peterson said it was concerning that people were still recycling incorrectly. “We have found bio hazard bags with catheters in them. People see the plastic and assume it can be recycled.” The biggest mistakes were being made by the average person who didn’t check whether items could be recycled, she said.

– Stuff