Do you know who this man is?

So, let’s get this straight…a smug little political columnist and national anthem singer writes endlessly telling us we are wrong, she is right, she knows best, what we should be thinking, saying and doing all the time, but she had no [redacted] idea who one of the most polarizing prime minsters of New Zealand is?
-Cameron Slater
If you look back on politics then you have to say the politics we have today is still largely driven by the personality of Muldoon. Out of Muldoon came Rogernomics and neoliberalism the very thing Lizzie rails against all the time.
I do enjoy a nice piece of irony, don’t you?
Lizzie Marvelly had no idea who Muldoon was. Lizzie wouldn’t know politics if it smacked her over the head.
