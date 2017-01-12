Do you know who this man is?

I know who that man is and I bet you do too but Herald columnist, blogger and part-time National Anthem singer and general know-it-all Lizzie Marvelly doesn’t.

Lizzie is a political columnist who likes to tell us what to do, (we should have sugar taxes,) which politicians are good “Trump is an utter moron” and how smart she is…when she is, ( to quote Cam ) dumber than a bag of hammers.

So, let’s get this straight…a smug little political columnist and national anthem singer writes endlessly telling us we are wrong, she is right, she knows best, what we should be thinking, saying and doing all the time, but she had no [redacted] idea who one of the most polarizing prime minsters of New Zealand is? -Cameron Slater

If you look back on politics then you have to say the politics we have today is still largely driven by the personality of Muldoon. Out of Muldoon came Rogernomics and neoliberalism the very thing Lizzie rails against all the time. I do enjoy a nice piece of irony, don’t you? Lizzie Marvelly had no idea who Muldoon was. Lizzie wouldn’t know politics if it smacked her over the head.