Andrew Little: “My first hundred days as Prime Minister”
Would you donate to the Clinton Foundation?

by Cameron Slater on January 25, 2017 at 9:30am

You’ll recall that the Taxpayers’ Union revealed the millions of taxpayers’ dollars NZ Aid is shuffling into an off-shoot of the Hillary Clinton Foundation.

They’ve been out over the weekend fundraising asking people to part with their own cash and join the Government in donating to the Clinton Foundation.  It didn’t go well…  

If you’ve not already, add your name to the petition calling on Murray McCully to veto the extra $5.5 million earmarked to be given to the Clinton Foundation in the next two years.

Murray McCully has gifted millions to the Clinton Foundation, he’s stabbed Israel in the back…and all with the tacit approval of Bill English. Don’t let him give millions more to the Clinton Foundation.

 

