Don’t blame the wealthy for poverty



Knock me down with a feather, Paul Little actually makes sense for once.

Minister for Saying Ridiculous Stuff Steven Joyce agrees with me that Oxfam’s comparisons are “a bit nonsensical”, saying, “The aim for a country like New Zealand is to encourage more Kiwis to be successful on the world stage, whether in business, sport or in world organisations [by] providing a quality education and investment in social services.”

So there are your priorities outlined for you – not happiness, not health, not wellbeing, not security or any of the other things we poor folks spend our time worrying about, but success on the world stage.

Let’s all promise to do our best.

But in the meantime, let’s spare a few thoughts for the 3.6 billion. I don’t care how much the richest have as long as the poorest have enough, and it’s debatable to what extent the two are related. It’s not necessarily the case that the more the rich have, the less the poor have.

What matters is not relative wealth so much as absolute wealth and wellbeing. Do the people at the bottom have more food, better health and greater life expectancy than they used to? Yes.

One example: In 1950, 75 per cent of people lived in extreme poverty (defined as less than $1.90 a day). Today just 10 per cent of the world’s population is in that state. In fact, every day since 1990 the number of people in extreme poverty has fallen by 130,000.

Another example: as recently as 2000, 7.5 per cent of children died before the age of five. That percentage is now 4.25.

This is good news but no excuse for complacency. By all means, let’s get hot and bothered about the plight of the world’s poorest people, but don’t blame the wealthiest ones. They have enough problems already.