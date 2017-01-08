Don’t tell the media or leftie politicians

…but a new book by Johan Norberg explains how and why things have never been so good. He highlights six major advances as proof. We’ll cover those off in individual posts.

‘Battered, bruised and jumpy’ was how an article in the Financial Times, that mouthpiece for the moneyed classes, described things on New Year’s Eve. ‘The whole world is on edge.’

Left-wing and Right-wing are split on many issues but all seem to agree that we are staring into the abyss. Man is destroying the planet and himself.

Many in authority agree. A senior U.S. general warned Congress that the world ‘is more dangerous than it has ever been’. Pope Francis claims that, though the world’s wealth has grown, inequality and poverty have risen.

War, terrorism, ISIS, mass shootings, famines, floods, pandemics, global warming, poverty, refugees . . . this seems to be the story of our times.

Are you a doom-monger? When you look back over 2016, are gloom and chaos all you see? A recent poll showed that nearly three-quarters of Britons believe the world is getting worse — and who can blame them?

Except, it isn’t

1. WE’RE FEEDING THE WORLD AT LAST

Just 150 years ago it took 25 men a whole day to harvest and thresh a ton of grain, while nowadays one person with a modern combine harvester can do it in six minutes

Back in the 18th century, the English thinker Jonathan Swift declared: ‘Whoever could make two ears of corn grow upon a spot of ground where only one grew before would do more essential service to his country than the whole race of politicians put together.’

How right he was. And it’s precisely what has happened in our age. Our ancestors were stunted, skinny and short because they didn’t get enough to eat at the best of times; and in famines, which were not infrequent, they starved to death.

The person who changed all this was someone you’ve probably never heard of — Fritz Haber, a German chemist who in 1909 succeeded in harvesting nitrogen from the atmosphere and converting it to ammonia.

Hey presto! He’d ‘invented’ cheap and abundant artificial fertiliser. No longer were farmers reliant on animal dung to enrich their soil.

The production of food was revolutionised. The result of this and other technological wizardry has been astonishing.

Where 150 years ago it took 25 men a whole day to harvest and thresh a ton of grain, one person with a modern combine harvester can do it in six minutes.

Better nutrition led to better health, which pessimists feared would mean a glut of babies and a rapid return to over-population, starvation and death. Instead, people chose to have fewer children. For the first time in humanity’s history, the food problem was being solved. In some places it even started to be overtaken by the opposite problem: obesity.

The doom-mongers weren’t having any of it, arguing that the world’s population was soaring out of control. But then along came another hero you’ve probably never heard of — Norman Borlaug.

This American scientist concocted a wheat hybrid that was both high-yield — producing more than natural varieties —and parasite-resistant.

When introduced in Mexico in 1944, the harvest there increased six-fold in 20 years. In 1963, he took his seeds to India and Pakistan, and yields rose by 70 per cent that year alone — enough to prevent a general famine. Borlaug’s colleagues did the same thing with rice, with the result that China, which just two decades ago suffered one of the worst famines in history, now produces a surplus of food.

This Green Revolution has freed an estimated two billion people from hunger in the past 25 years.

In 1947, 50 per cent of the world’s population was chronically malnourished. Today that’s down to 13 per cent.

There are also a lot fewer major famines, and those that still happen are largely the result of armed conflicts, such as in Sudan, Somalia and the Congo, rather than crop failures.

Strange as it sounds, democracy plays a major part. There has never been a famine in a democracy, even poor ones such as India and Botswana. Rulers who are dependent on voters do everything to avoid starvation.