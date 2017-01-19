If you ever needed proof that local government needs an overhaul

Ninety-three per cent of New Zealand’s council-owned art is collecting dust New Zealand ratepayers own half a billion dollars worth of art, but only a token amount is on public display. Local government figures show councils and council-controlled organisations own artwork worth at least $568,393,020, made up of at least 173,269 pieces, but only about 7 per cent is on show. Auckland Council has the most valuable collection, making up almost half of the country’s collection at $276,981,903.

So Phil wants $200m from petrol tax while he’s sitting on $200m of art that’s locked up. What makes councils purchase art anyway? Other than some sort of social welfare for council favour artists…

Not all councils provided a list of their art, while others refused to provide the value of the most expensive items, on the basis that it might encourage theft or crime. Wellington City Council owns about 491 pieces, valued at $4.9m, of which about 28 per cent is on display. Mayor Justin Lester said a portion of the art was loaned out to various exhibitions in the city and other regions. About 100 items were usually on display in the Town Hall, which has been closed.

It’s nice that art is loaned out. The question is: how was the original purchase ever justified over mowing berms, spraying gorse, fixing potholes or removing abandoned car wrecks from the river?

– Stuff