As the operator of one of New Zealand’s news outlets, I do get a lot of material that is of no interest to my readers in general. But this one was just too interesting to send straight to the delete bin.

From: James xxxxx <[email protected] >

Date: Mon, 9 Jan 2017 at 9:24 AM

Subject: EVERY so called ‘ISIS’ terror attack has been a HOAX – the Crisis Actors exposed….. Why are the same Crisis Actors at the so called ‘ISIS’ terror attacks world wide? One girl has been photographed at Sandyhook, Boston Bombing, Aurora and then also in the Pairs attacks…..see attached. They even used a US war vet who had lost his legs many years earlier in Afghanistan – also attached. All of the great ‘terror’ attacks exposed- from Boston to Berlin- all of them staged events- bad actors in FALSE FLAG events used to convince the brainwashed TV media addicts in the west to support more illegal wars and ethnic cleansing for the Israeli State (ISIS) – and pass laws to spy on you and your children…. And all of it covered up by your media and politicians – all of whom serve the terrorist Israeli State – not you, the tax payer….lying to you now since 911

Crickey. What if it’s true? Let’s see the evidence that James attached.

What about that other one then?

And all the dead people must have been actors too I suspect.

Apparently our government is lying to us about the terrorist Israeli state. Chance would be a fine thing. We’ve not been able to get an answer out of them for nearly three weeks now.

Even so, I’d like to see the photos of that girl at the concert, both bus attacks and let’s not forget the attacks on the train and in the church. As media, you can’t be too careful before covering things up for an Israeli terrorist-loving government such as ours.

– via email