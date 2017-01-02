Face of the Day

After a day’s trout fishing, Alan Simmons poured a cider and sat by a campfire lit by a friend. It was a decision that would land him before the courts, facing a jail term. Simmons, 68, leader of the Outdoors Party, has slammed the Department of Conservation for its decision to prosecute, saying it has “lost touch” and is imposing “crazy” rules.

Another “Do you know who I am” minnow in politics.

Simmons said it had been raining and the fire risk in the area was moderate. The pair were approached by a forestry worker who keeps tabs on the area for DOC, and were advised there was a total fire ban. Simmons allegedly said “f…the fire signs” and DOC had no right to stop him from lighting a fire. Simmons denied being abusive, “I said ‘hunters and fishermen have been having campfires by the river and the bush forever’.” He said the worker left after being reassured they would make sure the fire was extinguished. A few months later he received a summons saying he was charged with setting vegetation on fire in a restricted fire area without a permit, an offence that carries a two-month jail term.

I once was one of those “Don’t know who I am?” idiots. I started naming kiddy fiddlers and rapists that had name suppression. And I found out the hard way that the courts have no sense of humour. They have no sympathy. They have the law.

The appropriate way to change the law is to actively try to change it. Not to break it. And if you break it, you get charged.

Simmons needs to grow up and stop being a dick. He risked setting fire to a conservation area because… f…. DOC. That’s the crux of his argument.

On that basis, let the court have a go. He’s not denying breaking the law. He shows no remorse. End of.

– Stuff