Face of the Day

The United States ambassador to New Zealand has been denied a short extension to his posting by the incoming Trump administration.
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition staff issued a blanket edict on December 23 requiring politically appointed ambassadors to leave their postings by inauguration day, January 20.
The US ambassador, Mark Gilbert, was always at the end of his tenure after the shock result of the 2016 presidential election.
But, the State Department communique was a change, as in the past some ambassadors have been granted a stay, or an extension, to accommodate school-age children or family affairs on a case-by-case basis, the New York Times reports.
The US State Department denied extension requests for all its politically appointed staff.
Gilbert said he was leaving New Zealand on January 20.
“It’s very normal when there’s a change of administration and especially when there’s a change of party for the ambassadors to submit their resignation. That’s the same for all senior level officials, justice department staff.
“That’s normal procedure.”
Gilbert said any ambassador or official in extenuating circumstances applied for an extension to a posting.
“It looks like in this case there has been a blanket ‘no’.
“I did request a short one [extension] but that was also denied. A couple of weeks ago when I found out the extension was denied I booked my travel.”
Gilbert and his wife Nancy waited two years for confirmation of the posting due to a Senate filibuster.
In the last couple of weeks, the family has walked the Routeburn track and explored the East Cape.
