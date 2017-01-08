Face of the Day

Not a terrorist.

Esteban lived in Alaska, moving there two years ago for work, where he was employed in security, according to NBC. It is believed he lives there with a girlfriend and a young child.

He reportedly took Delta flight 1088 from Anchorage, Alaska, to Minneapolis on Thursday night, before taking Delta flight 2182 to Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the shooter had carried the gun in his checked baggage.

“He claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it. Came out shooting people in baggage claim,” La Marca wrote on Facebook.