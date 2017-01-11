Face of the Day

Millionaire economist Gareth Morgan is fast-tracking the registration of his new political party, saying he wants to prepare for a possible early election. Morgan launched The Opportunities Party (Top) last November, saying he wanted to “light a fuse” under Parliament and break the stranglehold that career politicians had on the country. He had initially planned to register his party with the Electoral Commission in March, after releasing his seven “policy priorities”.

It’s still no party. Even Whaleoil has the power to get 500 people to sign up and register as a party. That doesn’t make it a serious political movement. In fact, all that Morgan will do is attract the same lunatics that thought the Internet Party would be the circuit breaker on old politics.

Martyn Bradbury is convinced TOP will attract angry white men, find some of the missing million that Labour never located, and mop up the protest vote because Gareth hates cats, he loves North Korea and he knows better because he’s an economist.