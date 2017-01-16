Face of the Day

Labour have selected someone to run for parliament on Auckland’s North Shore.

Have a guess. Union man? Academic? Or something else?

Romy Udanga, who was born in the Philippines and migrated to New Zealand in 2007, has worked as a university lecturer, a training officer with ASEAN and an editor with various publications.

Mr Udanga said he looked forward to representing all the voices of the ethnic communities in Parliament, as well as the North Shore electorate.

Labour President Nigel Haworth said Mr Udanga joined a growing list of fresh candidates for the party.

The North Shore seat is held by National’s Maggie Barry.