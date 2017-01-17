Face of the Day

Compare and contrast.

John Key would just go places and trade deals would rain from the sky.

Bill English went to the UK and reported back home there was “no point” in pushing New Zealand issues in the UK, including lamb and kiwi OEs.

Two days later, the USA offers the UK a trade deal.

This will be the same Trump USA that will look at New Zealand’s current stance on Israel, look at the TPP, and all of John Key’s hard work will have been undone in the first 6 weeks of Bill English taking over the nation’s steering wheel.