Face of the Day

Stuff your cats. He’s after your cows now.

Cows rather than cats are the focus for Gareth Morgan’s new “abuser pays” environmental policy – which would sting dairy farmers with penalty charges if they didn’t cut pollution. The Opportunities Party (TOP) says the current system provides little incentive for farmers and businesses to reduce pollution, and New Zealand’s clean and green “100% Pure” image is at stake. Morgan said the Government had largely left the problem to regional councils. Those that had tried to tackle the problem had favoured “grandparenting” pollution rights – allocating the right to pollute in the future based on past pollution levels. That rewarded the dirtiest farmers (with a legacy of pollution) and penalised the best, he said, while removing the incentive to cut pollution. TOP wants to set “bottom lines” of expected environmental performance, including through the National Policy Statement (NPS) for freshwater management, and then demand continuous improvement. Any business that couldn’t meet performance standards would pay for the additional pollution.

In and of itself not a bad policy. You’d find a lot of support for making polluters pay. It’s not something that is within the domain of the Green party. The trick of course is the setting of reasonable standards, and to improve those at a reasonable rate.

Under the TOP policy, the default bottom line would be to move towards swimmable rivers. Local communities would have the ability to opt out if the cost is prohibitive. TOP wants pollution rights to be tradable. Any spare capacity would be auctioned off under such a system, with money going towards a clean up fund. Other aspects of Morgan’s environmental policy include: • Charge all tourists entering New Zealand a $20 levy, with money going to an infrastructure and biodiversity fund. • Introduce a resource rental on all commercial users of fresh water, including hydro generators. • Set a target to have all erosion prone land planted by 2030. • End Government contributions to irrigation projects.

Oh Gareth. He couldn’t just keep it simple. He had to stuff around with it and allow pollution rights to be tradable. That means that a council that can’t possibly clean up a waterway affordably then has to pay anyway and that money will be used to clean up someone else’s problem.

Absurd.

Well, so far Gareth has lost cat owners and farmers. Not sure there will be too many people left that want to vote for him. But don’t worry. According to his election advisor, the font of voters that is young urban male National voters is largely unaffected by cows and cats, so he should be zooming to 5%.

Another policy that sounds great until you find out it is nothing more than another bumper sticker slogan. He slags off regional councils but that is precisely the right place to look at enforcement because they are the ones with the powers to do something about it.

The fact he actually doesn’t give a rats about cats shows that he is all mouth and no trousers.

All Gareth has done is find one farmer who has spent a good part of his life polluting willy nilly, then found “Gaia” and is now making amends.

Well done, slow clap.

Now, bugger off

