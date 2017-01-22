Face of the Day

OK, so vampires are real. That leaves Zombies.

Researchers in Brazil have discovered vampire bats are targeting a new prey: humans. The bats were known to drink the blood of large birds, but appear to be targeting the humans that are displacing their usual prey. Analysing faecal samples from a colony of hairy-legged vampire bat, the researchers found three out of 15 samples contained traces of human blood.

Bwaaaaaahhahaahaaaa

Previous experiments have demonstrated the bats would rather fast than eat thick, protein-rich mammal blood. The studied colony of hairy-legged vampire bats – located in the Catimbau National Park in north-east Brazil – were also found to have eaten the blood of chickens, which farmed are in the area. It’s thought that human development in the area has compelled the bats to seek new food sources, as deforestation and hunting reduces the large bird population. “They are adapting to their environment and exploiting new resources,” Bernard said.

The urbanisation of certain species of animals has been extremely successful and quite rapid.