Face of the Day

The Green Party has questioned the financial viability of Auckland’s East West link highway, saying the Government’s own business case has costs outweighing benefits.

Construction of the East West Link started in September 2016, and it will be a four-lane highway connecting state highways 1 and 20 from Onehunga to Penrose.

But Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter says a dramatic jump of $200-800 million in estimated cost at the beginning of 2016 casts doubts over the project’s legitimacy.

One month later, January 27, 2016, the Government released a media statement announcing it was fast-tracking the project at a total estimated cost of $1.25 billion to $1.85 billion.

Worst case scenario, the East West link cost jumped $800 million in the space of one month.

Both Transport Minister Simon Bridges and NZTA Auckland highway manager Brett Gliddon said the initial cost estimate of $1.05 billion was an “unescalated cost”.

“Adjusting for inflation, the estimated project cost equates to an ‘escalated cost’ range of between $1.25 billion and $1.85 billion, so the cost hasn’t changed,” Gliddon said.