Face of the Day

A real estate agent who sent faeces through the mail to his former employer’s lawyer has had his licence cancelled.

I can imagine one would want to send poo-mail to a lawyer, but if you don’t have that kind of impulse control, you’re a liability to anyone.

In 2015 Mr Tucker was fined and discharged without conviction in the Auckland District Court over the faeces incident.

The year before, he’d had a falling out with his former employer, Custom Residential, and over the course of 20 months left offensive phone messages and sent similarly couched emails to the company and its lawyer.

He also sent soiled sanitary pads and condoms to his former employer and its lawyer.

Mr Tucker told the Real Estate Agents Authority Disciplinary Tribunal he sent the faecal matter to the lawyer because he had received it in the mail himself, and wanted the lawyer to know “what his clients were like”.