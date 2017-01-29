Face of the Day

Tapping young politician’s profile by making her deputy would revitalise Labour’s image in all-important lead-up to election

Voters don’t love Andrew Little and probably never will. But they don’t have to love him for him to be Prime Minister in nine months’ time.

Unless new Prime Minister Bill English becomes a lot more popular than John Key – beyond the inevitable bounce he will get in the first round of polls – it is quite conceivable Labour could lead a coalition Government.

It is not probable, but quite possible.

With an election date being announced as early as next week, time is short.

The pressure is on Little to improve his own performance and the party’s image to lift its support.

Making Jacinda Ardern deputy leader after she wins the Mt Albert byelection is an obvious way to help change the party’s image and to complement his own.

It is not a question of whether or not Ardern deserves it.

It is a matter of recognising that she could make a difference to the party’s results.

She has a big national profile and an even bigger one in Auckland and is the face of Labour to many younger voters.