Face of the Day

US President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States wouldn’t be contemplated here, Foreign Minister Murray McCully says.

Trump has put a 90 day ban on until they can verify that their refugee vetting processes are rigorous enough to filter out ISIS jihadis.

Of the seven countries targeted, six were already identified by Obama. Trump only added Syria.

“While we respect the right of the US administration to determine US immigration policy, these are not initiatives that New Zealand would contemplate,” Mr McCully said on Monday.

Somehow McCully still lives in a world where contemplating the possibility of Syrian refugees being a security risk to New Zealand simply does not exist.

It’s the same world where Jews need to be put into place (somewhere) and Palestinians be given a country called Palestine.

And he does all this with the explicit approval of Bill English.

John, come back. All’s forgiven.

– NZN via Yahoo! News