Facebook enforces Sharia Law on Ex-Muslim writer

Twitter is banning conservative voices like it is going out of fashion and now Facebook is enforcing Sharia law on non-Muslims. Outspoken Free Speech advocate Pamela Geller got sick of Facebook enforcing Sharia law and so her organisation filed a free speech lawsuit against the Department of Justice. She is challenging Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act which provides immunity from lawsuits to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, which allows…

” these social media giants to engage in government-sanctioned censorship and discriminatory business practices free from legal challenge. The sharia restrictions Facebook continues to impose has chilling effect and ramifications especially in countries where such freedoms can make the difference between freedom and submission, life and death.”

Ex-Muslim writer Majid Oukacha posted on facebook

What I care about more than anything else is freedom of thought. It is criminalized by the Koran.

He was banned last week from Facebook.

15,000 followers was shut down yesterday without cause. His You Tube channel is Majid Oukacha is a brave, brilliant ex-Muslim and prominent anti-Islamization activist. He’s 30 years old and was born in France of Algerian descent. His Facebook page of overfollowers wasyesterday without cause. His You Tube channel is here if you would like to know more about him. Here’s what Oukacha has to say about this odious and unjustified ban on Twitter: « Les modérateurs de #FacebookFrance sont au Maroc. CONSÉQUENCE : je dénonce la violence conjugale du Coran DONC ils ferment ma page. #Censure » Translation: “#FacebookFrance moderators are located in Morocco. CONSEQUENCE: I denounce conjugal violence found in the Koran—they close my page. #Censorship”

Just like Pamela Geller, Majid Oukacha regularly receives death threats but many Muslims and other critics feel that his ideas are a threat so they constantly report his page, which resulted in his ban.

Oukacha did not violate Facebook terms of service. But he did violate the Islamic restrictions on speech (sharia). Facebook employees capriciously use their discretion when it comes to removing a post, banning a user from posting or even completely shutting down a Facebook profile or page. -PamelaGeller.com