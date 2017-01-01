Failed 2016 strategy: If we ignore Whaleoil, will it cease to exist?

What better post for the very first of 2017 than this one?

We’re used to it now. The strategy since Dirty Politics is to treat Whaleoil as if it never existed.

Karl du Fresne throws caution to the wind, risks his career and indeed excommunication from the luvvies on Twitter by even pointing it out.

I wonder how much credibility can be attached to the 2016 News Media Ownership Report published by the Auckland University of Technology’s Centre for Journalism, Media and Democracy (JMAD). It contains a lot of useful information and generally gives the impression of being fair and non-partisan – that is, until you get to the section on blogs. Here it states: “Some of the most well-known blogs in New Zealand include Martyn Bradbury’s The Daily Blog, Russell Brown’s Hard News, David Farrar’s Kiwiblog, The Standard and The Dim-Post. In 2016, PublicAddress.net, which is a community of New Zealand blogs including Brown’s Hard News, won the Canon Media best blog award. Other nominees for the award were Rosabel Tan’s The Pantograph Punch (culture and arts) and Lizzie Marvelly’s Villainesse which is aimed at young women.” That’s it. Notice anything missing? Like, for example, Whale Oil? Last time I checked, Cameron Slater’s right-wing blog was the most widely read in New Zealand. It’s certainly the best-known, especially since Nicky Hager’s Dirty Politics. But it seems the report’s author, Merja Myllylahti, was worried she might be contaminated by even mentioning it.

Well yes. She would be.

Such is the social pressure behind the scenes not to mention…

…people know the rules. Promote Whaleoil or Slater in any way and you’ll be ostracised.

To recycle an old metaphor, writing about New Zealand blogs without mentioning Slater is like driving up the Desert Road and pretending not to see Mt Ruapehu. It’s a shame that an otherwise worthwhile resource should be so ideologically compromised – but it’s consistent with JMAD’s (and AUT’s) pervasive left-wing world view.

And another self-deceiving “win” for the usual dozen Social Justice Bullies who think that’s made any difference. Some of them are deeply ensconced in academia themselves. Preaching through a thin veil of impartiality. But their continued refusal to record or report on all data gives them away.

What they are really scared of is a direct face-to-face debate.

Which reminds me: Nicky, any time, any place. Live, no editing. You and me. Moot: Dirty Politics is Dirty. I know you’re up to it. You have had a good education, and you know more about my emails than I do. It would be the fairest debate ever.

…do you have the stones to debate me?

– Karl du Fresne