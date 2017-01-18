Fake Friend of Israel Barack Obama blames Jews for lack of peace and security

…The increase of Israeli settlements has “gotten so substantial” that it is inhibiting the possibility for an “effective, contiguous Palestinian state,” President Barack Obama said Sunday, in his final interview as president. Speaking to CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Obama dismissed the idea that there is a “major rupture” in the relationship between the United States and Israel after last month’s decision by the U.S. to abstain from a United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements. “Because of our investment in the region, and because we care so deeply about Israel, I think (the U.S.) has a legitimate interest in saying to a friend, ‘This is a problem,'” Obama said. “It would have long-term consequences for peace and security in the region, and the United States.” -Yahoo.com

Perhaps Obama could have spared some time to engineer a UN resolution that sends a message to his dictator mate Mahmoud Abbas of the PLO that Palestine’s ongoing Jihad against Israel is ” a problem ” and that it has ” long-term consequences for peace and security in the region.” Afterall Abbas’s PLO is the organisation that rewards Palestinian terrorist families with pensions for life. Where I come from that makes the terrorists who murder Israeli citizens mercenaries and the PLO their employer.

Mahmoud Abbas was elected on 9 January 2005 to serve as President of the Palestinian National Authority until 9 January 2009 but extended his term until the next election in 2010, citing PLO constitution, and on December 16, 2009 was voted into office indefinitely by the PLO Central Council. As a result, Fatah’s main rival, Hamas announced that it would not recognize the extension or view Abbas as rightful president. -wiki

Far from being a friend of Israel, Obama has been called out by incoming president Trump for treating Israel with ” total disdain.”