Fake Hate crimes versus Real Hate crimes

Real Hate crimes have evidence. They are caught on camera or video and there are witnesses. Fake Hate crimes are just one person making stuff up and the MSM printing their fabrications as gospel despite the lack of proof.

A real Hate crime has been suppressed and minimised in the American media despite copious amounts of evidence because the victim was both male and white. Because he was also disabled and a Trump voter many tried to deny that it was a hate crime. Even worse, Police originally described it as just some hijinks that got out of hand.

Four people were charged Thursday in connection with the brutal torture of an 18-year-old man with special needs that was streamed live on Facebook… In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Chicago police detectives laid out the timeline of events that led up to a man being tied up, kicked, beaten, yelled at, slashed and forced to drink toilet water – all of which was streamed live on Facebook.The video shocked even hard-bitten left-wing journalist Piers Morgan.

…The victim, who is from northwest suburban Crystal Lake, was reported missing from nearby Streamwood by his parents on Monday. …Police said the victim was left tied up in the corner for four to five hours. Streamwood police said the victim’s parents received text messages from people who claimed to be holding him captive. …In an interview with ABC7’s Judy Hsu, President Barack Obama addressed the attack, calling it “horrific” and “terrible.” “Part of what technology allows us to see now is the terrible toll that racism and discrimination and hate takes on families and communities. But that’s part of how we learn and how we get better. We don’t benefit from pretending that racism doesn’t exist and hate doesn’t exist. We don’t benefit form not talking about it. The fact that these things are being surfaced means we can solve them,” Obama said. -abc7chicago.com

In contrast to real Hate crimes like the one above, Ann Coulter looks at the proliferation of FAKE Hate.

Forget fake news; the real issue is fake “hate.” Has there been one (1) documented hate crime committed by white people against any hue in the Rainbow Coalition since Nov. 8? That’s out of the 9,456,723 hate crimes alleged by America’s leading hate group, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). …I’ve read through dozens of SPLC “hate crimes” and they are all lies… Since the election, there have been vivid stories from across the nation of Trump supporters tearing off Muslim girls’ hijabs — at the University of Michigan (since retracted), Louisiana State University (also retracted), San Diego State University (that too was retracted), the New York City subway (again: retracted), and the University of New Mexico (no witnesses, won’t reveal attacker’s name or report the incident for investigation). …The left has gone so insane that the SPLC, the main propagator of fake hate crimes, is the media’s go-to expert on hate. SPLC spokesmen appear on TV and defame all the people they hate: whites, Christians, Trump supporters, cops, frat boys and so on. The SPLC is like the cult awareness groups taken over by Scientologists. Terrified parents would call for help in rescuing their kids from Scientology and be told, No, Scientology is not a cult. With the SPLC, the “hate watch” group is the hater. Unlike some toothless nobody claiming to be a member of the ALL-POWERFUL KU KLUX KLAN, the SPLC’s slanders are instantly amplified by the media megaphone in somber interviews conducted by the most easily fooled people in the universe, American journalists. Breitbart, Daily Caller and others have done a great job collecting the hoax hate crimes since the election …The only incidents of actual “hate” since the election have been entirely in one direction: against (mostly white) Trump supporters. This isn’t surprising given the climate of hate being spread by the media. …At this point, any claim of “hate” directed at Muslims, blacks, gays or Hispanics by Trump supporters should be treated as if it’s a UFO sighting: presumed false, unless documented with irrefutable evidence. …here are some tips for journalists: — Real hate crimes do not begin with laughably implausible scenarios. Try to use a modicum of common sense. — They are almost always captured on videotape or at least are seen by actual witnesses who give statements to the police. Lachrymose accounts posted on Facebook do not constitute evidence. — They generally result in medical treatment and arrests. -Truthrevolt