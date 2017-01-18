Fake News: Context, balance and ethics missing from Newsweek article

In an astounding example of journalism , fake news, journalist Jack Moore from Newsweek has turned attackers into victims and victims into attackers with a wholly untrue claim that Israeli settlers have used their cars to run over Palestinian civilians. It is a duplicitous attempt to try to justify the wave of terror against Israel by saying that the Israelis do it too. They don’t.

Moore used a biased anti-Israel source for his false claim and provided no context or balance. He did no research to check that the claim was true. While he quoted the official statistics for terror attacks against Israelis he provided nothing at all to back up his biased source’s lie that Israeli settlers use their cars to run over civilians. Moore’s source of the false claim is Yousef Munayyer, executive director of the Washington D.C.-based think tank the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights. By doing no fact checking and by failing to alert readers to his source’s bias, Moore made Munayyer’s biased personal opinion appear to be an expert analysis.

Since September 2015 there have been 2,732 Palestinian terror attacks, including 51 car rammings on Israelis

Astonishingly, Newsweek’s Jack Moore attempted to justify this wave of terror in his latest article by repeating the false claim that Israelis do it too.

…Jack Moore raises the following claim:

“This is a question of utility and opportunity and tactics more than it is about ideologies. Israeli settlers have used their cars to run over Palestinian civilians in the West Bank. It’s a tactic that can be used by lots of different people.”

…Is it true?

Are Israelis really attacking Palestinian civilians by running them over with cars?

No.

The closest example we could find was one incident in 2010 that was decidedly not an Israeli attack:

David Beri and his son were under attack by Palestinians who were throwing rocks at Beri’s car. Out of fear for his life and the life of his son, Beri attempted to drive out of the attack zone, accidentally hitting some of the attackers who were blocking the only possible escape route. The attackers sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical attention.

HonestReporting described how this event involved a degree of collusion by the media, who had coordinated with the attackers to set up cameras in advance.

Other than the above incident, our research uncovered a small number of traffic accidents involving Israeli and Palestinian vehicles. We found several examples of Arabic media claiming that traffic accidents were actually intentional attacks, however Israeli courts determined that this was not the case. HonestReporting was unable to find any event that could reasonably be considered an Israeli vehicular “attack.” This lies in stark contrast to the 51 vehicular attacks on Israelis, which were widely praised in Palestinian society as acts of “resistance” or “martyrdom.”

Moore includes none of this context in his article nor does he quote any opposing voice to provide balance against Munayyer’s misleading, and essentially untrue, statements.

Not ideological?

Moore failed to challenge Munayyer’s claim that Palestinian attacks are not motivated by ideology, despite a wealth of Palestinian statements to the contrary.

For example, last week a Palestinian terrorist rammed a large truck into a group of soldiers who were on an educational tour, killing four. The DFLP (an affiliate of the PFLP, a Palestinian terror organization) praised the attack as being “one of the hoists of the Palestinian national struggle,” while Palestinian media praised the attacker as a “martyr.” It is unclear how this could be anything other than ideology…

Undisclosed Agenda

Finally, Moore describes Munayyer only as the “executive director” of a “Washington D.C.-based think tank,” while his headline puts Munayyer in the category of an “expert,” indicating a certain credibility and impartiality.

In fact Munayyer is a fierce anti-Israel activist with a clear political agenda: he calls Israel’s very existence the “colonization of Palestine,” and refers to Israel as an “apartheid” state, along with a laundry list of other similar claims.

Munayyer’s political agenda does not mean that a journalist may not use him as a source, but the ethical requirement of transparency means that a journalist must disclose a source’s bias or agenda.

What background did Moore include in order to alert his readers to Munayyer’s anti-Israel agenda?

Nothing.

Yousef Munayyer creates a false equivalency between terrorists and victims, and Newsweek’s Jack Moore provides this anti-Israel activist with greater credibility and legitimacy than he would ever have achieved on his own.

-honestreporting.com