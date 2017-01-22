Fake News shilled by NZ Herald and picked up by New Zealand Blogs

Whaleoil reader Holdonamo cc’d us in on an e-mail he sent to the NZ Herald’s news desk. As soon as I saw the two photos below online I seriously doubted their legitimacy and it appears I was not the only one.

Hi NZ Herald

Any valid reason or rational non-politically biased explanation as to why you are choosing to perpetuate an entirely false narrative and indeed publishing FAKE NEWS propaganda in your published article? Here’s your currently published photo under your own deceptive headline title where you are trying to falsely allege a much smaller turnout for Trumps Inauguration.



Here’ a similar photograph clearly taken at Trump’s Inauguration

It provides a true representation of the actual turnout at the event. As opposed to your intentionally biased and deceptive depiction of your intended entirely false narrative. The more you chose to repeatedly distort the factual reality and publish your biased agenda driven puff pieces, instead of faithfully and factually reporting the actual NEWS, the more the public of New Zealand now more than ever totally distrust you as a news source and rate you alongside the totally discredited and untrustworthy MSM like CNN, NYT and all the others.

There is a very valid reason as to why the public of New Zealand are no longer subscribing to your publication in droves and you are now reaching the point that you can’t even give them away as free giveaway subscriptions.

Not that I am a Greenie… but you could do the world a huge favour by stopping cutting down trees to facilitate the paper that your biased dribble is subsequently printed on. Seriously… there can’t be that many bird owners in New Zealand that actually have a beneficial use for your printed product? I’ve found the store-bought fire starters work far better than your printed paper product and are far cheaper to buy and are far less embarrassing to purchase.

Nobody is even remotely interested in paying their own money to be falsely indoctrinated by your personally held totally biased political beliefs and leanings. You’re supposed to be just reporting the factual NEWS… not falsely manipulating the public with intentionally misleading FAKE NEWS that fits your own personal political view.

Your own deceptive headline for this entire article belies your own biased agenda driven reporting.

Is it any wonder to you as to why your organisation is downsizing the paper, laying off staff, downsizing the organisation and trying to restructure to actually stay alive? It shouldn’t be, as your publication has been serving up this same politically biased bovine excreta since well before the previous election, where you tried to politically spin that also, in the best traditions of CNN (Fake News Network)

Here’s a revelation which may actually help with your continued existence…Try being totally truthful and honest for a change! If you genuinely believe in the value and importance of your online content, then go on be brave, put it behind a pay wall and prove to the entire world how valuable it really is…Thought not.

You could start by bothering to update and correct your misleading click-bait headline perpetuating the MSM Fake News agenda and also include an accurate photo of the actual turnout. I’ve even provided the photo link, just in case that proved far to difficult for you qualified and trained journalistic professionals.

We can live in hope… but unfortunately, professional honesty and integrity clearly isn’t something that is inherently displayed by all.

Cheers

[Redacted]