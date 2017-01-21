Fatty’s latest scheme flops at launch

Fatty Boomsticks has run to his favourite tame reporter to spin the failure of his latest venture.

Kim Dotcom’s launch of his latest venture has hit a last-minute problem, aborting its launch on the fifth anniversary of the FBI-inspired raid which saw the entrepreneur arrested.

The reason for the stall is unknown but it came with less than 90 minutes before it was due to launch.

Dotcom had forecast the new online storage and payment system would be worth billions of dollars.

But after forecasting the imminent launch about 5am today, Dotcom posted to Twitter: ‘Sorry but there has been an expected hiccup. Will tell you all about it later today. Let this play out and give me some time to update you.’

…When the Herald asked early afternoon, Dotcom emailed to say: ‘We hit a roadblock today…

‘We are working on it and I can’t comment on what happened yet.

…The delay to the launch will have seriously irked Dotcom, who has worked hard to mark the anniversary of his arrest with a high profile event that will draw attention to the destruction of Megaupload and the charges against him and others who worked on the site.

…In the lead up to the launch, Dotcom has been massively pushing Bitcoin as the future of currency.

Dotcom’s scheme has some similarity to an idea called MegaKey which he was working on prior to the FBI raid in 2012. The ‘MegaKey’ would install on users’ computers and strip adverts from incoming websites, replacing it with adverts or content controlled by MegaKey which had been sold to others.

In an interview with RT’s Max Keiser late last year, Dotcom said the new business would create a revenue stream for content creators of all sorts – even news sites.