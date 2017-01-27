Fenton Jong-un Wilson rises from the dead

You’d have thought that Fenton “Jong-un” Wilson would have shown a bit of humility after him and his team were spanked in the local body elections.

But no, even though he is a vanquished political zombie he just has to open his great big gob:

Regional councillor Fenton Wilson has challenged Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule to be open with his council’s spend on the investigation and Government Inquiry into the water crisis. This call comes as Hawke’s Bay’s regional authority faces public scrutiny for shelling out $445,000 on an investigation into breaches of consent made by the Hastings District Council in the wake of the Havelock North water event. HBRC was set to take the district council to court over the breaches, however its Chief Executive Andrew Newman withdrew the charges last year and instead issued the council with two fines totalling $1,000. To date the regional council has spent in excess of $1 million on both the investigation and the Inquiry. During the course of debate at yesterday’s regional council meeting, Wilson claimed that the Hastings authority seemed to be a “bit shy” when it came to showing what it had spent on both the inquiry and the investigation. “I note with some irony that we are the only council that seems to be putting the figures out there,” he said. He asked resource management group manager Iain Maxwell to confirm whether or not HDC had been spending money on the Inquiry on specialists and legal counsel. While Maxwell noted in his response that the HDC had two Queen’s Councils working for them in addition to other specialists he did not have “the details of what the district council’s costs are”. Wilson asked if the District Health Board was also paying for such expertise, Maxwell said not that he was aware of.

Why is he whinging about water costs when he has pissed away $20m on a halfwitted dam?

Imagine what that $20M might have achieved had Fenton Wilson followed some simple basic business nous and canned the dopey dam back when it was just a fart in someone’s brain.

You may be sure that Wilson is quietly bending the ear of the weasel Andrew Newman as they were thick as thieves when they were pillaging council coffers to fund the stupid dam. I wouldn’t trust either of them as far as I could throw them, which in my enfeebled state isn’t that far.

– The News Collective