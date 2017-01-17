Finally. A National MP not singing from McCully’s song sheet

From: pfb <[email protected] > [Paul Foster-Bell]

Subject: RE: Resolution 2334 and other National Government Political concerns.

To respond to your questions:

1 Were you advised or aware beforehand of the Resolution 2334 proposal in the Caucus, or personally?

No.

2 Do you know whether the full Cabinet were apprised beforehand with consensual agreement politically to New Zealand co-sponsoring this Resolution in the UN?

No. Backbench MPs are not privy to Cabinet discussions.

3 Do you think the real reason for (ex) Prime Minister, John Key’s, unexpected & precipitate retirement was because – as a Jew – he wisely could not be seen, nor did he wish to be associated, whilst Prime Minister with the draft UN Resolution proposal?

No. I believe John Key was completely frank in his reason for retiring at this point is because, as he said, he could not commit to a full term beyond the next election.

4 To repair the obvious polling & electoral risk damage, do you think Minister McCully (and his MFAT Adviser/s) should resign, or be requested to resign, forthwith from his current Foreign Affairs Ministerial Portfolio to help improve National’s 2017 electoral prospects?

Ministerial appointments are a matter for the Prime Minister. I understand, however, that Minister McCully has already signalled his intention to step down shortly as a minister, as he is not seeking re-election. Employment of MFAT advisors, who are non-political public servants, is not a matter I can comment upon.

5 Do you have any comment upon the Israeli and New Zealand diplomatic representatives being withdrawn from respective countries because of this Resolution? And, how can this be resolved for Diplomatic, Trade & Investment between the two countries as well as continuing Jerusalem’s Christian Religious ‘site integrity’ into the future?

I think it is a great shame that the Israeli representative, Dr Gerber, has been withdrawn. I am a keen member of the NZ-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group, and a long-term supporter of Israel’s right to security, self-defence and statehood. In my role I have hosted functions at Parliament for the Friendship Group and also been hosted at Dr Gerber’s residence. I remain friendly with his predecessors and hope he returns soon. I am also a frequent participant in Jewish community events in Wellington, such as Holocaust commemorations.

On NZ’s Ambassador – Jonathan Curr – facing a travel ban to Israel: this is not the first time this has occurred. Until Sir Jim McClay was appointed as special representative to the Palestinian Authority, Mr Curr faced a ban while he was trying to exercise both roles – as previous NZ Ambassadors based in Ankara had done. I hope Mr Curr is permitted to travel to Israel again soon.

I am personally strongly in favour of enhanced trade and investment relations – and people-to-people, cultural and social engagement with Israel, and undertook a visit to Israel in 2012, while I was with MFAT as Deputy Director in their Middle East and Africa Division. On that visit, I had an opportunity to see how important Jerusalem is as a sacred place for Jews, Christians and Muslims. This is a complicated issue, to which I freely admit I do not have the answers.

6 Do you think there will be adverse consequences for New Zealand arising from this Resolution after President-elect; Mr Donald Trump, becomes US President in about a fortnight’s time?

I should hope not, as it will be in both country’s best interests to engage to mutual benefit. I’m not an expert in NZ-US relations (my time at MFAT was spent mainly on the Middle East desks, or on postings in the region) but hope that the US will act in their own interest to continue positive trading relations with NZ.

