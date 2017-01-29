First subscription goal achieved: One bullet-proof helmet

I am pleased to announce that we have hit the first subscription goal that we set ourselves which was to get enough subscriptions to purchase a metaphorical bullet-proof helmet. As I said in December financial sabotage can be fatal to a business. Whaleoil has survived multiple attacks on its advertising revenue as well as a criminal hack. We survived it because of the Whale Armies incredible loyalty and unparalleled generosity.

The ambulance at the bottom of the cliff is a bad strategy which is why Whaleoil needed its metaphorical bullet proof helmet. Thanks to your hundreds of subscriptions over the past couple of months we have achieved that financial goal.

Being constantly under attack is not much fun particularly since the last few years have included legal jihad.

Our long-term goal is to have all the bullet proof gear we need to prevent us ending up back in the hospital but our short term goal for December was the helmet and we achieved it before the end of January. If subscriptions continue to grow at the same rate that they are growing currently we will achieve our long- term goal by August 2017 which will have us at a point where we will be able to make some exciting changes.

When you subscribe to Whaleoil you get the benefit of ad-free content and a much faster loading time.

Now that we have the helmet our next short term goal is for a cricket box as Colin Craig keeps kicking us below the belt with vexatious court cases. Judge Sharp told him in no uncertain terms that he is a vexatious litigant who was wasting the courts time with his ” deception perpetrated on the court” but Colin is appealing her decision in order to continue to kick us in the bank balance.

…”I consider… that this is a proceeding which involves a deception on the court. I do not consider the process of the court has been fairly or honestly used. It is being employed for an ulterior and improper purpose which I have already named. It is manifestly groundless and without foundation. “This is a vexatious proceeding. It has been brought for collateral purpose,” she said. On Monday Craig filed notices of appeal with the High Court at Auckland, saying Judge Sharp had failed to give the appropriate weight to the fact he was was representing himself, that she had incorrectly concluded the proceeding was an abuse of process, that she had incorrectly concluded that his claim would fail at a substantive hearing, and that copyright did not apply to the poem. -Stuff

